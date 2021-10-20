SuperLauncher Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $31,515.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00000978 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00067158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00101287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,555.11 or 0.99837446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.69 or 0.06115331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020581 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,031,365 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

