Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

SUPR stock opened at GBX 117.15 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The company has a market capitalization of £950.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.52. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.94.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.