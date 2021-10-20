Surojit Chatterjee Sells 10,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $2,950,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $2,630,000.00.
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00.
COIN traded up $9.08 on Wednesday, reaching $314.71. 10,305,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,578,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.21.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $341,269,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
