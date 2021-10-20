Surojit Chatterjee Sells 10,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $2,950,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $2,630,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00.

COIN traded up $9.08 on Wednesday, reaching $314.71. 10,305,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,578,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $341,269,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.