SushiSwap Market Cap Hits $1.47 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $11.55 or 0.00017775 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $278.18 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00195764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00094560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 236,096,155 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

