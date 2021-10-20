Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Virtus Investment Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $325.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.73 and a twelve month high of $333.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.82.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. Research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

