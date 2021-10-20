Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 18,682 BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.08% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKIE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 85,275 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,071,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $76.43.

