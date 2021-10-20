Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,642 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.43% of INmune Bio worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the first quarter worth $145,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INMB shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

INmune Bio stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

INmune Bio Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.