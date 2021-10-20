Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,081 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

