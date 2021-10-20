Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.60% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 809,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,956,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.24. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $92.15.

