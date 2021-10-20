Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.58% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. Global X E-commerce ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.98.

