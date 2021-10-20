Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

