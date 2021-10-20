Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 8.09% of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of FLHK stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.