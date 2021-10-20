Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.38 Million in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.36% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 422.0% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,387,000.

USXF opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

