Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.61% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 662.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $37.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

