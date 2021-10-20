Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter.

CZA opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

