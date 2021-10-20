Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 6.56% of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 524.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $37.09.

