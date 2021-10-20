Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

AIA opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

