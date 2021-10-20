Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 1,801 Shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.91% of SPDR S&P Internet ETF worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 330.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Get SPDR S&P Internet ETF alerts:

XWEB stock opened at $172.80 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a one year low of $116.03 and a one year high of $196.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.