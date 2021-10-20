Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 40,397 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,397 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after buying an additional 151,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after buying an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 903,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 464,572 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

