Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 8,196 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.04% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $62.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

