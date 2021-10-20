Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRO opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.76. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

