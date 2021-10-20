SVB Leerink Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a report issued on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.34.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $641.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.79 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.70%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

