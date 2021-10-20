SVB Leerink Cuts Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Price Target to $20.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -27.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

