SVB Leerink Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zogenix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zogenix’s FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.