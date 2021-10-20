Swapcoinz Market Capitalization Tops $3.24 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00067359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00101325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,899.76 or 0.99833989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.44 or 0.06207356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00021286 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

