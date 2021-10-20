Swingby Market Capitalization Reaches $17.10 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $878,037.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00067451 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,214,010 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

