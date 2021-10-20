Swingby Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Swingby has a market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $583,616.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00064576 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00040718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,714,009 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.