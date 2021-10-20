Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.25 and last traded at $100.25. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.62.

About Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF)

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Prime Site Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Prime Site and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.