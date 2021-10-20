Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Major Shareholder Stella Roy Sells 100,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stella Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Switch alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $5,054,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $2,470,000.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $3,245,887.35.

On Thursday, October 7th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 2,372,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,608. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Switch by 43,360.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Switch by 169,985.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after buying an additional 3,195,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at about $56,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.