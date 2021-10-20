SWYFT Market Capitalization Achieves $22,462.53 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. SWYFT has a market cap of $22,462.53 and approximately $6,798.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SWYFT has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SWYFT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00194264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00095155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SWYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SWYFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.