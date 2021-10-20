Symrise (SY1) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Symrise (FRA: SY1):

10/15/2021 – Symrise was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/14/2021 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/13/2021 – Symrise was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/22/2021 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/21/2021 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/6/2021 – Symrise was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/2/2021 – Symrise was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/25/2021 – Symrise was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

Symrise stock remained flat at $€114.45 ($134.65) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 144,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Symrise AG has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €115.25.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

