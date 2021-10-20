SYNC Network Trading Down 2.8% This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $12,216.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.21 or 0.00309816 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008279 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,118,557 coins and its circulating supply is 121,115,389 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars.

