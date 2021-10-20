Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,708. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,371.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 502,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 468,302 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 104,486.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 93,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 92,993 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

