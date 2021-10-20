Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Syneos Health worth $19,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,235,000 after purchasing an additional 108,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,331,000 after acquiring an additional 98,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 74.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,813. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

