SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of SYNNEX worth $69,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in SYNNEX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after buying an additional 293,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 170.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,286,000 after buying an additional 270,363 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,475.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,357,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

In other SYNNEX news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $530,570.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,141.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,461 shares of company stock worth $1,526,794 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $107.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

