Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling Sells 50,000 Shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.40. 1,672,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,334. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,218,000 after buying an additional 79,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,247,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,093,000 after buying an additional 95,897 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 77,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

