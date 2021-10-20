Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $54.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. 5,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,674. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

