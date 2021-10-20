Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $54.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.
NYSE SNV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. 5,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,674. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.