Synthetify (SNY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $159,342.00

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for about $4.76 or 0.00007153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetify has a market cap of $26.76 million and approximately $159,342.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00066838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00071147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00100953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,428.42 or 0.99891554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.10 or 0.06111374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00021185 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

