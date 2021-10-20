Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Sells $32,480.00 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $32,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYPR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 92,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.