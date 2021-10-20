Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.42

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $4.20. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 116,014 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 10,359 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $32,527.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $29,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,894 shares of company stock valued at $464,998. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

