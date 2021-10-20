Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.