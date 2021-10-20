System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target Raised to GBX 430

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.58% from the company’s previous close.

System1 Group stock opened at GBX 279.99 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 285.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.16. System1 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The stock has a market cap of £36.11 million and a P/E ratio of 21.37.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

