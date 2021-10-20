T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,540 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.36.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $120.67. 68,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.51 and its 200-day moving average is $137.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.