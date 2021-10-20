TaaS (TAAS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00041190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00192326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00092871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

