Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 3.96% of Frontier Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRON. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $15,557,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,441,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,441,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,948,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000.

Shares of FRON stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,779. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

