Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 437,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 3.95% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $9,760,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,307,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,951,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $976,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,814. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

