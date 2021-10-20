Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 310,000 TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.78% of TPG Pace Beneficial II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth $10,080,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,528,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,080,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YTPG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

