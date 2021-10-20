Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 5.85% of EJF Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJFA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $967,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EJFA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,046. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.