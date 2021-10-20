Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter worth $2,012,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at $7,042,000.

Shares of JUGGU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,555. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

