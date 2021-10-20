Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys New Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 1.16% of Forum Merger IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMIV. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth approximately $4,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

FMIV stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,862. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

